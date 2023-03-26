HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,173,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

