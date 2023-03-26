HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

NYSE:NVO opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

