HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $482,008.57

HI (HI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and $482,008.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01137997 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $497,660.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

