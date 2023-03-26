Hive (HIVE) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $187.83 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 475,967,835 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

