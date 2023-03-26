holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $86,954.04 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.17 or 0.06339302 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04637163 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $133,538.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

