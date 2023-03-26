Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

