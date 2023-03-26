Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NYSE WY opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.