Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 82 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,369. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

