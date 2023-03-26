Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 5,294,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

