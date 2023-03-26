Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.