Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $33,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.60. 1,772,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.71.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

