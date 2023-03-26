Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $687,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.79. 45,541,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,002,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

