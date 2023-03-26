Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

MA stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.63. 2,971,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,023. The firm has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.