Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 144 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $221,080,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.62. 692,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.55. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

