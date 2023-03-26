Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 81 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Stock Up 4.2 %

American Tower stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,393. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

