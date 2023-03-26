Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.