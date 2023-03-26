Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWM. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after buying an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,494,000 after buying an additional 221,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 830,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.