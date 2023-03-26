Huobi BTC Price Hits $27,923.97 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $30,974.80 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $27,923.97 or 0.99828574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

