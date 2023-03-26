Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38.71 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00014339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $291.77 million and approximately $38.71 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

