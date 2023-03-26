Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Position Lessened by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $506,000.

PDEC opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $679.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

