Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £622,703.36 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($26.92), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($764,710.01).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($25.90) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,335.31).

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($790,249.29).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($186,516.39).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.43) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,239.17).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.87) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,108.88).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.33), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,697.69).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,053.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,989.18. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,160.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.76).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

