Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells $38,539.18 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $38,539.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 5.4 %

DTIL opened at $0.70 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

About Precision BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.