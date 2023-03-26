Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells $38,539.18 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $38,539.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Precision BioSciences Trading Down 5.4 %
DTIL opened at $0.70 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.