Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells $70,090.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

