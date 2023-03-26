International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. 3,812,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

