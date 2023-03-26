Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Holdings Lifted by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 190.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter.

PSR stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

