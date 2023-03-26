Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

