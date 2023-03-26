Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Raised by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

