Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 26th (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS, ARGO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 26th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

