IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,901,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

