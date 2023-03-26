IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Analysis

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20% WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.89 $109.91 million $1.97 59.30 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.11 -$11.82 million ($103.00) -0.02

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $137.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11,408.77%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats WiSA Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

