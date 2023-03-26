Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Holdings Boosted by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,125. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.12 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $283,174.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,269.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

