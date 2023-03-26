iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,463,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,135,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,396. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

