iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Holdings Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

USXF opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $632.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

