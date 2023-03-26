iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,629,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 124,139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,363. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

