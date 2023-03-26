iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

