iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $145.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

