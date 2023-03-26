iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Reduced by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 560.6% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,893,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 10,336,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,703. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

