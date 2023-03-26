Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,208.33 ($14.84).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,211 ($14.87) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,889.50 ($23.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,669.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,848.48%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

