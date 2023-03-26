JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 5,300” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($65.09) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.42) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,123.08 ($75.19).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,253 ($64.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,922.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,491.85. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,522.44%.

In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,623.11). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.73), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($157,595.16). Also, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,623.11). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

