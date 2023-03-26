JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $420.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $385.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $429.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.29.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

