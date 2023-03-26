JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Trimmed by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. LVZ Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.