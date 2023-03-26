Kava Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Kava has a market cap of $394.97 million and $19.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017854 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,830,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

