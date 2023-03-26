Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

KRYPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

