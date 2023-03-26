Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
KRYPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
About Kerry Properties
