Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

