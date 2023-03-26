Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 65.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

