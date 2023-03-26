Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

