Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,314,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

