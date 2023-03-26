Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $4.40 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 233,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

