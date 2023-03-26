Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

