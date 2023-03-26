Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

